Howard “Wayne” Richards, Jr., 81, of Clark, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at his home.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 16 at the Harrisburg Christian Church in Harrisburg. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment with military honors will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net.