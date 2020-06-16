Peggy Jean Endley, 93, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in Columbia.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 25 at Parkade Baptist Church, Columbia. A fellowship with family and friends will follow the celebration in the church Welcome Center.

Peggy is survived by her husband, John Endley, Jr.; two daughters: Carolyn (Bill) Callen of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Joylyn "Joy" (David) Dunafon of Columbia; five grandchildren: Cameron Dunafon, Karen Callen, Kendra (Jon) Ramirez, Jill ( Mark) Schwab and Andrea (Jeff) Matlock; and 11 great-grandchildren.

The service will be streamed live on Parkade Baptist Church Facebook page and the church's website www.parkade.church.