Susan Jo Cox (nee Miles), of Wentzville, passed away at the age of 55 on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

She is survived by her loving husband, Todd Samuel Cox; her children: Samantha and Jackson Cox; her parents: Jack and Darlene Miles; her siblings: Greg Miles and Beth Guentert; and her aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

Susan was baptized at Broadway Church in Columbia and was also a faithful member of Morning Star Church in Dardenne Prairie. She will always be remembered as a loving mother, daughter, friend, and a beautiful person who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Memorial contributions in Susan’s name may be made to BJC Hospice, 1935 Beltway Drive, St. Louis, Missouri 63114.

Services are pending at this time. The family is being served by Baue Funeral Homes of St. Charles. Call 636-940-1000 or visit Baue.com.