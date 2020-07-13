Lynn was born August 28, 1949 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Ralph and Evlyn (Bryson) Wolf. She was raised in DeKalb County. She received her bachelor’s degree in Education and her master’s degree in American History from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

After working at the Western Historical Manuscripts Collection for 17 years, Lynn moved to the State Historical Society of Missouri in 1990, where she served as Associate Editor and then Associate Director. After her retirement in 2014, Lynn became Editor Emerita for the Missouri State Historical Review until her passing.

After college, high school sweethearts Lynn and Steve were married on December 28, 1971. They resided in Columbia for the entirety of their married life. Steve, their children, Corissa Ray (Adam) and Evan (Angela), and their grandchildren, Jakeb, Adalyn, and Genevieve Ray (of Columbia) survive. Also surviving are her brother, Larry Wolf (Carol Kay) of Amity, and sister in law Deborah (Gentzler) Grace (David) of Laramie, Wyoming, along with nieces and nephews.

