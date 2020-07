Marvin Randall “Randy” Turpin, 64, of Prairie Home, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at The Villa at Blue Ridge in Columbia.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, July 17 at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville. Memorial contributions may be made to Welcome Home or to the Patriot Guard Riders, c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240. Condolences may be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net.