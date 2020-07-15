Virzell Lamount Hubbard, 48, of Dallas, Texas, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020.

Visitation: noon to 1 p.m.; Funeral 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, Parker-Millard Funeral Service.

Due to the mandatory City of Columbia COVID-19 ordinance, masks are required. Please practice social distancing. Hand sanitizer will be provided.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; 573-449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.