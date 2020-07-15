Zelma “Nadine” Sargent, 94, of Columbia, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 17 at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. In keeping with the guidelines put forth by the Boone County Health Director, all guests are required to wear a mask, to keep social distancing (six feet apart), cough into your sleeve and wash and sanitize your hands often.

Nadine was born Aug. 23, 1925 in Easley, the daughter of Wren and Margaret N. Coats Niles. She was a skilled seamstress, and worked at the garment factory in Columbia. She was also a cosmetology instructor at Kidwell School of Hairstyling and later at Columbia College of Hairstyling. She enjoyed painting, singing, and crocheting. She played ukulele and was a member of the Seniors Bell Choir.

She is survived by two children: Shirley (William) Nowlin of Clark and Tony (Kathy) Sargent of Ashland; grandchildren: Loren (Angela) Miller of Centralia, Tracey Miller of Columbia, Tommy (Emily) Sargent of Conroe, Texas and Jonathan (Katie) Fry of Columbia; 12 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great grandchildren; and sisters: Barbara Freeman of Columbia and Marilyn (Tom) Vermillion of Lubbock, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; grandson, Leslie Nowlin; great-granddaughter, Jamie Miller; a brother, Edwin Niles; and her parents.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.