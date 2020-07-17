Virginia “Ginger” Gourley, 82, of Centralia, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at her home.

Family and friends are invited to Ginger’s Life Celebration at a visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21 at Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home in Centralia. A burial will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park in Mexico at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Ginger was born on Sept. 11, 1937, the daughter of Arnold and Nellie Jane (Dobbs) Corwin. On Aug. 18, 1955 in Harrison, Arkansas, Ginger married Ralph Gourley, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 14, 2019.

Ginger is survived by daughters: Sandy Rosenfelder (Robb) of Centralia and Carla Jerichow of Centralia; daughter-in-law, Cheri Gourley of Mexico; grandchildren: Emily Williams (Eric), Sam Gourley, Phillip Rosenfelder, Ben Rosenfelder, Elli Gourley, A.J. Jerichow and Kolbe Jerichow; great-grandchildren: Ada and Mae Williams, Jax Gourley and Layla Rosenfelder; and Betsy Ellis, mother of Sam and Emily.

Ginger enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and was a very talented seamstress, making many clothes for her children. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Along with her husband and parents, Ginger was preceded in death by her son, Danny Gourley; and son-in-law, Steve Jerichow.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Antioch Baptist Church of Centralia, in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier, Centralia, MO 65240.

