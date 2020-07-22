Bill Coil, 93, of Independence, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Tiger Place in Columbia.

Service to be held in Independence or online has been postponed to a later date and when determined, the date may be found at memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.

Bill was born Nov. 9, 1926 in Independence, the son of Albert William and Pearl Littell Coil. He grew up in Independence and was a 1944 graduate of William Chrisman High School. It was there he met the love of his life, Helen Boston, and they would enjoy over 72 years of marriage before her passing in November 2019.

While in high school, Bill was involved in many activities, some of which included theater, debate, a member in a brass band and an officer in the ROTC. He then served in the Navy in the Pacific Theater during WWII. After the war, he and Helen married, and he attended William Jewell College in Liberty.

While in college he earned a Bachelor of Arts and played on their golf team. He worked for most of his career as an insurance adjuster for GAB, branch manager and later retired as an independent adjuster. He was an inventor and marketer of his inventions, forever dreaming up a new idea or coming up with a new joke. His favorite sports were fishing and golf, however, bowling, camping, tennis, skating, water skiing, and even becoming a certified scuba diver also brought him joy, especially when shared with family members and friends.

He was always active in civic groups and First Christian Church of Independence and was willing to serve as president, chairman of the board and to volunteer for many years in many different areas. Jaycees, Blue Goose Service Club, Boys and Girls Club (for over 39 years), Boy Scouts, Mother’s Refuge, at church serving as an Elder, Deacon, Chairman, teaching youth and adult Sunday school classes, promoting Christian men’s groups, singing in the choir, was a Stephens Minister and became a Stephens Minister Trainer.

Music was also a special part of his life. For years he and friend Bob Simms were known and performed together in a variety of gatherings while known as the “String Along‘s.” Bill played a wash tub and tambourine like a bass fiddle while Bob was an expert on his banjo. Always entertaining with upbeat, fun loving, often ragtime songs in ragtime attire. He also played the saxophone in a small band in his teen years, later sang in a barbershop quartet, was the instigator behind the community chorus named the Declarations of Independence through his work with the C.C.C.(The City’s Cultural Committee) and also worked closely with the CCC and development of an annual high school art show held at the Sermon center.

Bill’s greatest joy was the love of his life, Helen, then his family and making the day better for someone else. Bill would and his family does want to give a special thanks for every caregiver and friend who have been beside him during these last difficult 3 1/2 years (post a large stroke). Heroes and angels indeed!

Bill is survived by his children: Randy (Cydney) Coil of Columbia and Susan (John) Marquardt of Liberty; grandchildren: David (Melissa) Coil of Columbia, Anna Beth (Justin) Carlson of Foristell and Sarah Marquardt Morris (Brad) of Vancouver, Canada; and great-grandchildren: Cora and Chloe Coil and Dorothy Helen Morris.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; and his parents.

In memory of Bill Coil, donations may be made to either First Christian Church of Independence (125 S. Pleasant, Independence, MO 64050) or Broadway Christian Church (2601 W Broadway, Columbia, MO 65203) and would be appreciated.

Condolences and memories may be left online for the family at memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.