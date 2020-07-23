Dr. Anne E. Jordheim, 97, passed away on July 19, 2020 at the Lenoir Woods Long Term Care facility in Columbia.

Anne was born on May 24, 1923 in Gotha, Germany as the only child to Dr. Leo Falkenstein and Dr. Auguste Hedwig Katharine Oeltze von Lobenthal. She was a lifelong health educator, nurse, nursing instructor, and author.

Anne is preceded in death by her husband, Kjell; her son, Jon Steffen; and her parents. She is survived by her daughter Kristin and son Jan (Amy), both of Denver, Colorado, her son Tron (Elizabeth) of Columbia; her five grandchildren: Ellen, Harry and Ross (Erin), all of Denver, Helena and Carolyn of Columbia; and two great-grandchildren: Camden and Ragan, Ross’ children.

A brief memorial service will be held on July 25 at Columbia Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be made to Doctors without Borders at donate.doctorswithoutborders.org/onetime.cfm or to the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, www.lirs.org. A full obituary and life story can be found at the Forever Missed memorial website www.forevermissed.com/anne-e-jordheim/.