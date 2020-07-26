Christy Leigh Craig Old passed peacefully from this life on July 14, 2020.

Christy was born Jan. 6, 1969 to Gordon and June Thompson Craig in Springfield.

Christy graduated from Hickman High School in 1987 and married Jeffrey Old of Columbia in August, 1989. She worked for ten years at Boone Hospital Center and then moved over to the School of Medicine at the University of Missouri. She loved her job and interacting with faculty, staff, doctors and medical students.

Christy’s pride and joy were her children — daughter, Ashley and son, Ryan. One of her favorite quotes, “They are the beat of my heart, the pulse in my veins and the energy of my soul. They are my kids.”

Christy loved all animals, especially her cats. She loved going to the beach and the river. She enjoyed sunrises, sunsets and the beauty of the weather. She was loved by many for generosity, kindness, friendship and warm smile. She was like a mother to many and called them her children.

Christy is survived by her children: Ashley Old of Dallas, Texas and Ryan Old of Columbia; the father of her children, Jeffrey Old of Columbia; her brother, Gordon (Donna) Craig of Columbia; sister, Julie (Kurt) James of St. Louis; nieces: Kimberly Craig of Columbia, Kendall Beavers (Tim) of St. Louis, Elizabeth Kneibert of Leawood, Kansas; nephews: Thomas Craig of Columbia, Evan James of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Josh Old of Columbia and Nicholas Kneibert of Leawood; and former in-laws: John and Shirley Curry of Jefferson City.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Mark Old.

Christy wishes to spend eternity among the seas, her ashes will be spread at Gulf Shores, Alabama at a later date.

Memoriam to honor Christy’s life on earth will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be made to the “Memorial Fund for Christy Old” c/o Central Bank of Boone County, P.O. Box 678 Columbia, MO 65205.