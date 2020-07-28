James “Jim” Niederjohn, 70, of Columbia, formerly of Boonville, passed away Friday evening, July 24, 2020 at Saint Luke’s Hospital on the Plaza in Kansas City.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 28 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Boonville. A second visitation will be Wednesday, July 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbia. A Celebration of Life will follow at 11 a.m.

James Richard Niederjohn was born Nov. 5, 1949 in Waverly, the son of Edwin Theodore Niederjohn and Nina Jane Kappelman Niederjohn. Jim graduated Santa Fe High School and later Central Missouri State University with a bachelor’s degree. He served his country in the U.S. Army and was a proud veteran. He married Karen Werneke on Aug. 17, 1974 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Concordia.

Jim worked for McGraw-Edison, Toastmaster from 1974 until joining the Isle of Capri Casino in 2001. Jim was a faithful member of the Boonville Chamber of Commerce and is well known for being the “chairman” of Heritage Days since 1989. He also served on many boards and was a member of the Boonville Jaycees. He loved to volunteer his time and was always willing to lend a helping hand. In his spare time, Jim enjoyed fishing, reading, and spending time with family and friends. His favorite thing was playing games with his grandsons.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers: Eugene and David. He is survived by his wife, Karen, of the home; daughter, Jennifer (Travis) McMillen of Columbia; sister, Donna (Dennis) Windmeyer of Mooresville; and sister-in-law, Diane (Mark) Schmidt of Waverly. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by his grandsons: Reece, Ethan, and Spencer McMillen of Columbia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to: The family for the grandson’s education fund, Trinity Lutheran Church of Columbia or Immanuel Lutheran Church of Boonville.

Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.howardfh.com.