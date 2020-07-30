Dr. John Raymond Cope, of Columbia, passed away at his home on July 28, 2020 at the age of 89.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Chris Cordes officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, the St. Vincent De Paul Society or a charity of your choosing. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no visitation.

Dr. Cope was born in Waterloo, near Liverpool, England on Aug. 9, 1930 to Helen and Joseph Cope. He attended St. Mary’s College, Crosby and was captain of his school’s track and cross country teams. He entered the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Liverpool in 1948 on a scholarship, and graduated M.B. Ch.B. in June, 1954, after winning the prize for Pharmacology and Therapeutics.

After working for one year as a resident, he was drafted and accepted a three year, short service commission in the Royal Navy. He was posted to the Dockyard Surgery at Trincomalee, Sri Lanka. After 20 months, he received his next appointment to HMS Eagle, a large aircraft carrier, based in the Mediterranean. He would occasionally fly off the deck in a jet fighter, and enjoyed being winched down from a helicopter onto the deck of smaller vessels which did not carry a medical officer. After leaving the Royal Navy, Dr. Cope continued to serve in the Royal Naval Reserve. He was awarded the Reserve Decoration.

Immediately after demobilization he took up a post with a family practice in Melbourne, Australia for two years. Upon returning to Britain, he was Resident Medical Officer at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine before doing residencies in Internal Medicine at Liverpool and Aberdeen, Scotland. He became a Member, and then a Fellow, of the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh.

In 1967 he decided to switch specialties and trained in Diagnostic Radiology in Edinburgh, Scotland, and Bristol, England. He was seconded to the Royal Infirmary at Bath, where he met his wife, Frances. They were married in Bristol in 1972. He later took up a consultancy post in Southport, in the northwest of England, and close to where he grew up. In 1974 his daughter, Helen, was born.

In 1977 the family took the very big step to emigrate to the United States, as Dr. Cope was offered a job at Case Western University in Cleveland, Ohio. Later the family moved to Portland, Oregon, where they lived for six years, before finally relocating to Columbia in 1984, where Dr. Cope worked for University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics. He became a tenured Professor in Radiology and was made a member of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery. He was a member of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), the Society of Skeletal Radiology, The Rocky Mountain Trauma Society, and the International Skeletal Society. He retired in 1998 with the title of Emeritus Professor.

In his retirement he wrote and published two autobiographies: From Mersey to Missouri and Doctor On the Move. Dr. Cope was always a useful runner, competing in five marathons when in his early 50s. He also enjoyed other sports, such as rugby, squash, cycling, and skiing. He was for many years a private pilot. Being gregarious by nature, he loved to talk, reminisce, and argue, especially over a glass of wine, and was known for writing informative letters to friends scattered across the globe. He was active in several ministries at Our Lady of Lourdes Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister. He leaves his wife, Frances; their daughter, Helen Porter; son-in-law, Jeff Porter; and granddaughter, Lucy Porter.

