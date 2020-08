Shirley Mae (Dooley) Williams, 89, of Kansas City, formerly of the Moberly area, left this life July 31, 2020.

There will be two services for Shirley. The first will be from noon to 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 6 at Arborknoll Gospel Assembly Church, Kansas City. Services at 1 p.m. The second will be from noon to 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 7 at the Moberly Gospel Assembly Church, Moberly. Services at 1 p.m. Committal prayer and burial will follow at the Oakland Cemetery.