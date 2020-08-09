Columbia-Geraldine Harrison passed away July 28, 2020 at the University of Missouri Hospital.

She was born in New Bedford, Massachusetts. At the age of 18, Geraldine joined the United States Army, where she served as an administrative assistant for 12 years. Geraldine also became a Sargent. Geraldine moved to Los Angeles, California where she worked for Garett Air Research for 37 years before retiring and moving to Columbia in 1988. In Columbia she started working as a manager in a housing complex for 10 years before retiring again. Geraldine loved fishing, feeding her birds and riding her lawn mower across the lawn. Most of all she loved the Lord. There was never a day that she didn’t praise him.

Geraldine will be missed. She will be forever remembered by her sister, Marie Anderson; nieces and nephews; family and friends and all who knew her. Geraldine was predeceased by her mother, Edith and father, Edmond Harrison; and brothers: George and Edmond Harrison. Her new home will be in Glory.

Geraldine will be buried in the Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville. The family is especially thankful to the nurses and physical therapist for the care she was given. Thank you in advance for the cards, calls and flowers. Rest in peace Geraldine Harrison.

