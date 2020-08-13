Jim Silvey, 89, of Columbia, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 in Columbia.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 14 at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West. The Funeral Service will follow at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Funeral Home with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. In keeping with the guidelines put forth by the Boone County Health Director, all guests are required to wear a mask, to keep social distancing (six feet apart), cough into your sleeve and wash and sanitize your hands often. Friends are invited to join a virtual service via Facebook live. Please visit www.memorialfuneralhomecolumbia.com and select the view livestream tab under services at the time of the service. If you are unable to view the service live, it will be available for replay on the Memorial Funeral Home, Crematory & Memorial Park Cemetery/Columbia Facebook page after the service ends.

Jim was born Jan. 24, 1931 in South Gifford, the son of James Madison Silvey, Jr. and Ivis Love. He moved to Columbia as a young man, and attended Grant Elementary and Jeff Junior High. In 1949, he graduated from Hickman High School, and was the captain of the basketball team. He began his education at the University of Missouri, but was called into military service his senior year.

On June, 6, 1954 in Columbia, he married the love of his life, Billie Hopper, and then returned to service. He would serve until 1955, and was stationed at Fort Hood and Fort Riley. Upon his discharge from the Military, he went to work for MFA Mutual Insurance Company, and then in 1963, he, his father, and shareholders opened Silvey Companies.

He loved to play sports, especially golf and bowling. He had bowled a 299 game, was a member of the 600 club, and was elected into the Columbia Bowling Hall of Fame. He coached little league baseball and loved to travel with his family. He and Billie attended MU Women’s and Men’s basketball games and, for the past 50 years, had been attending MU’s football games. They were also supporters of the Columbia Police Department and Boone County Sheriff's Department.

He was also active in First Christian Church, having served as a Deacon and reaching the status of Deacon Emeritus. He was a Gentle Giant with a bright smile, a caring and polite man that was always happy to help anyone.

He is survived by his loving wife, Billie; daughter, Sheryl Ann Silvey of Ellisville; and nieces and nephews: Jean (Dave) Landon, Michael (Sally) Bauer of California, and David Bauer of Columbia. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

