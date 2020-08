Betty Gridley, 88, of Columbia, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020.

As per her wishes there will be no services. She is survived by her children Tim (Debbie) Gridley and Tina (Dave) Aufranc, and by four grandchildren; Jessica and Nicholas Gridley, Tyler (Courtney) Aufranc, and Hannah (Chris) Sheller. Online condolences may be shared at memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com