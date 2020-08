Brian Ferrell, 49, Mexico, Missouri, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020, at the SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis. He was born July 29, 1971, in Jefferson City, the son of Vincent Ferrell, Sr. and Donna (Righter) Ferrell.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the family, payable to Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240. Condolences may be made at oliverfuneralhome.net