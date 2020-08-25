Gerald A. (Jerry) Koerkenmeier, 40, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at his home in Columbia.

Jerry was born June 15, 1980 in Breese, Illinois, the son of Richard (Rich) Dolores Koerkenmeier (nee Hackmann) of St. Rose, Illinois. He graduated from Mater Dei High School in Breese, and met his wife Amy (nee Malicoat, from Columbia) while attending Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, Illinois.

Jerry was a founding member and served as an Elder at Providence Presbyterian Church in Edwardsville, before relocating to Columbia. He was passionate about tech and was highly regarded in his chosen field of information technology.

He had a great love for and adored his wife and five children, and will be missed by many. Jerry is survived by the greatest loves of his life, his wife Amy and his children Ella, Wesley, Lydia, Oliver, and Lewis. He is also survived by his parents Rich Koerkenmeier (friend Maureen Creath) and Dolores (Chris) Ryterski of Nashville, Illinois; his father- and mother-in-law Fred and Carolyn Malicoat of Columbia; his siblings Jennifer (Eric) Jones, Richard (Katie) Koerkenmeier, Rachel (Todd) Young and Nathan (Erica) Ryterski; sisters-in-law Sarah Malicoat and Emily Malicoat; and nieces and nephews Natalie and Alexander Jones, Corrine, Adelyn, Ethan, and Dylan Koerkenmeier, Harper and Lincoln Young, and KenzLee Ryterski.

Jerry was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Mary Lindsey, and paternal grandfather, Robert (Bob) Koerkenmeier.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27 at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel in Columbia. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the service. Burial will follow at Columbia Cemetery in Columbia.

Memorial contributions may be made toward Jerry’s Children’s Education, suggested to be sent in care of Jerry’s father, Rich Koerkenmeier, c/o Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave., Columbia, MO 65202.

