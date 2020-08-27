On Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, Robert Scott Fales passed away at age 69 after a long battle with polycystic kidney disease.

Scott was born in Binghamton, New York on May 3, 1951 to Robert and Ann (Heller) Fales.

A ferocious independence and an eagerness to experience whatever life had to offer were some of Scott’s defining characteristics. After graduating from Boonville High School in 1969, he and a friend hitchhiked to New York and across Europe. Upon his return, he attended the University of Missouri and after time spent in Florida, California and Connecticut, he settled in Charleston, South Carolina in the mid-1980s.

Always an excellent cook, Scott worked as a chef in various restaurants before opening his own restaurant with former wife Ruth (Floyd) Fales. Their successful venture, Pinckney Street Café and Expresso, was located in Charleston’s historic district. The small restaurant featured a unique down-home sophistication, offering meals featuring local ingredients and delicious dishes from family memories. The restaurant was popular locally and well-reviewed nationally. Scott also appeared on local television cooking programs.

A life-long fisherman, Scott was an avid reader, an amateur artist and a gardener as well as a darn good cook. In 2015, he moved to Boonville, where he lived the relaxed life of a retiree in a home on the bluffs of the Missouri River.

He is survived by his brothers: Chris of Lebrija, Spain and Jim (wife Jan) of New Franklin; and three nephews: Andrew in Denver, Colorado, Max in Eugene, Oregon and Calvin in Jefferson City.

Memorial gifts may be made to the PKD Foundation in care of Markland-Yager Funeral Home, P.O. Box 126, New Franklin, MO 65274. No service is planned at this time.

Condolences may be shared at www.marklandyager.com.