Karen Lee Chandler, of Columbia, passed away at home on Sept. 1, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.

Visitation will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9 and the Memorial Service will follow at 7 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia.

In keeping with the guidelines put forth by the Boone County Health Director, all guests are required to wear a mask, to keep social distancing (six feet apart), cough into your sleeve and wash and sanitize your hands often. Friends are invited to join a virtual service via Facebook live. Please visit www.memorialfuneralhomecolumbia.com and select the view livestream tab under services at the time of the service. If you are unable to view the service live, it will be available for replay on the Memorial Funeral Home, Crematory & Memorial Park Cemetery/Columbia Facebook page after the service ends.

She was born on May 23, 1965 in Columbia, daughter of Waldo and Mary Dothage. Karen spent her early years involved in Girl Scouts, Sea Scouts and Rock Bridge Flag Team. She had great memories of summer family vacations, visiting relatives in Utah and national parks in the west. Karen graduated from MU with a degree from the College of Public and Community Services. The majority of her working life was spent as a supervisor in Columbia Parks and Recreation. She was instrumental in planning and coordinating First Night, the Heritage Festival and Fire in the Sky each year. She authored two books on event planning.

Karen is survived by her husband, Rick Chandler and son Blake Ramey; her sister, Denise Dothage; and brother, Jack Dothage. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, David Dothage.

The family wishes to thank Compassus Hospice Care and Deborah O’Neil for their compassionate care. Memorials are suggested to the charity of your choice.

