Friday

Sep 18, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Jacqueline G. Sharpsteen, 89, of Columbia, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at The Bluffs.

She was born Sept. 22, 1930 in St. Joseph; the daughter of Ray and Ruth (Diesner) Sharpsteen.

Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.