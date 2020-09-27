Matthew Eugene Forsyth, 47, died Sept. 22, 2020 of cardiac failure in Long Lake, Minnesota. He leaves his wife, Ellen, and three children, Maddison Marie, 14, Clayton William, 11, and Jacob Frederick, 6.

Matt was born June 8, 1973 to Gene and Joan Forsyth in Columbia. He graduated from Hickman High School, Columbia; the University of Missouri-Columbia, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture; and the University of Minnesota, Bachelor of Civil Engineering. Matt was a member of Alpha Gamma Sigma Fraternity.

Matt and Ellen Siebenborn were married Sept. 11, 1999 in Trenton. Throughout his life Matt loved being outdoors hunting, fishing, and hiking with family and friends. Matt was an Eagle Scout with Troop 6 and continued to support the scouts as his children grew. He spent hours coaching and practicing sports with his children, sometimes learning with them. Ice hockey, baseball, volleyball, football and soccer kept the Forsyth family connected to each other and their community.

Weekends and summers found Matt with his children and their cousins riding four-wheelers or bowhunting at his family farm near Columbia or at Ellen’s home along No Creek in north Missouri. Matt especially enjoyed spending time with his dad checking cattle or fixing fences at their farm near Columbia.

This spring Matt took on the challenge of taking four nephews and Clay trout fishing at Bennett Springs, some for their first time. Matt was blessed with an abundance of patience. Matt was truly a gift of love to his family and to Ellen’s. Uncle Matt was a special friend to his nieces and nephews.

Matt is survived by Ellen Siebenborn Forsyth; daughter, Maddison and sons: Clayton and Jacob; father, Gene Forsyth; sister, Kate (Rob) Quinn; and niece and nephews: Hunter, Parker and Ashley Quinn; father and mother-in-law: Bill and Sarah Siebenborn; sister-in-law, Katie (Eric) Williams; and nephews: Aiden, Tyler and Logan Williams; brother-in-law, Andrew (Michelle) Siebenborn; and nieces: Katalina Couch and Annabelle Siebenborn; uncle, Jim (Judy) Crow; uncle, Jim (Dorothy) Fennewald; aunts: Sr. Janice Fennewald, SSND, Sr. Jennette Fennewald, SSND, and Joyce (Bob) Springer.

Matt was preceded in death by mother, Joan; brother, Fred; and sister, Beth Forsyth.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 29 at Our Lady of Lourdes, 903 Bernadette Dr., Columbia. The family also will host a reception from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Country Club of Missouri, 1300 Woodrail Ave., Columbia. A Memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 3 at the Holy Name of Jesus Church, Wayzata, Minnesota.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association or your favorite local youth sports organization.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; 573-449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.