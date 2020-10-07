Gary Hudson passed away October 5, 2020 at the University of Missouri. He was 82-years-old.

Gary was born May 12, 1938 in Jefferson City, the son of Lloyd and Nell Patton Hudson. He married Hazel Sapp on April 5, 1958 in Hartsburg, and she survives. He retired as a mechanic in Auto Service.

He loved trail riding with his old woman, fishing, hunting and raising cattle. He loved his family and was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:30pm on October 9 at Robinson Funeral Home with burial following in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service.

Survivors also include his son, Kenny (Christina) Hudson of Hartsburg; his daughter, Karla Hudson of Columbia; three grandchildren: Justin Hudson, Colton Trimble and Arianna (Jamie) Mucalo; one great-grandson, Mason Hudson.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions are suggested to Mt. Pleasant Cemetery of New Liberty Cemetery.