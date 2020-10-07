Martin “David” Edmiston, Jr. was born July 29, 1980 in Columbia.

He was preceded in death by Mother, Jerri Rippeto. He is survived by parents: Marty and Mary Jo Edmiston; sister, Cassie; and two daughters: Heather and Marissa Edmiston, Columbia.

David was a tow truck operator, specializing in transporting heavy equipment and machinery.

David was an avid sports enthusiast, especially for the KC Chiefs and Mizzou Tigers. He enjoyed golf and fishing. He had a warm heart and big smile and will be missed by his family and many friends.

A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 10 at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland, with a Memorial Service following at 11 a.m.