Novene Wall

Obituary

Novene Stanley Wall, age 92, passed away on March 31, 2021 at Westbrook Care Center in Kearney, Missouri. Novene was born on November 22, 1928 in McDonald County Missouri, near Anderson; the youngest and last surviving child of Ira and Cora Hood. She grew up on the farm, where dairy cows and fields of strawberries and melons provided just enough income to support the family of five children. She graduated from Bunker Hill High School.

Novene married Jack L. Stanley in 1950 and they set up housekeeping in Neosho, Missouri. Their son, David, was born in 1952. The family of three soon built a small house on West South Street, painted pink. Novene always favored bright colors. This was her home for 60 years. Her marriage to Jack ended in 1979.

Novene was the County Office Clerk in Newton County’s Farmers Home Administration office for many years. She always had a good head for figures, an important skill in those days of paper ledger books and mechanical adding machines. Novene retired from government service in 1985.

Novene remarried in 1995 to Donald F. Wall, a neighbor who had taken over mowing her large yard. Don, a retired US Air Force Chief Master Sergeant, had traveled throughout the US and many foreign countries. Together, they set out to visit all 50 states, staying with Don’s Air Force buddies or in their own travel trailer, pulled by a very long and well “experienced” GMC quad-cab pickup. Their health eventually put an end to those adventures and the truck and trailer were sold. Don Wall passed away in 2017.

Novene was a member of Neosho’s Calvary Baptist Church for more than 60 years. She taught Sunday School and sang in the choir and women’s trio. She learned to play the piano, mainly so she could play her favorites from the Baptist Hymnal. She was among a group of Calvary women who brought Vacation Bible School to children of the Tohono O'odham Nation in southern Arizona. Novene also frequently accompanied her husband Don to Mass at St. Canera Catholic Church in Neosho.

Novene is survived by her son David Stanley and his wife Robin of Gladstone, Missouri; grandson Grant Stanley, his wife Meagan and great grandchildren Jaxon and Kenzi, all of Fair Grove, Missouri. Also surviving are Don Wall’s children from his first marriage, Mike Wall of Springfield, Missouri, Connie Lipscomb of Springfield, Missouri and Steve Wall of Ozark, Missouri plus their children and grandchildren.

Graveside Funeral services for Norene will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in the Tracy Cemetery in Anderson, Missouri with Pastor Leo Lentz officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 pm at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home.

Published on April 05, 2021