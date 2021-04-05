Landon Norris

Obituary

Landon Gale Norris, age 12, of Aurora, Missouri, passed away at 8:27 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021, from a recreational vehicle accident in Barry County, Missouri. He was born September 25, 2008, in Aurora, the son of Bryan and Andrea (Norris) Snider.

Landon was a 6th grade student at the Robinson School in Aurora. He loved hunting, fishing, and the outdoors. He was a member of the Well Church in Aurora.

Landon is survived by his parents, Bryan and Andrea Snider of Aurora; two sisters, Abbigail Winkler and Hannah Snider; two brothers, Zane Snider and Isaac Snider; maternal grandparents, Randy and Brenda Norris of Verona, Missouri; maternal grandmother, Carla Kirksey; maternal great-grandmother, Janice Norris; maternal great-grandparents, Lisa and Don Owens; paternal grandparents, Rick and Doris Snider all of Aurora; his best friend, Mason Martin and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Landon was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Kenny Norris, Sr., maternal grandfather, Terry Kirksey, paternal great-grandfather, Wesley Weeks and uncle, Kenny Norris, Jr.

A celebration of Landon’s life under the direction of the Crafton-Cantrell Funeral Home in Aurora, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021, at the Aurora High School gymnasium.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made payable to the Landon Norris Benefit, in care of the funeral home or the First Independent Bank of Aurora.

Published on April 05, 2021