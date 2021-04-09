Beni Schultz

Obituary

Beni Schultz was born September 7, 1939 to Price Albert and Juanita Mary (Hayes) Landreth. She died at home, with family by her side, on April 6, 2021 after an extended illness, at the age of 81. Beni was a lifelong Stark City resident. She was a homemaker and a member of Wanda United Methodist Church. In her leisure time, she enjoyed eating out and shopping, especially finding treasures at the flea markets. Beni married Edmond (Ed) Schultz on November 16, 1960 in Newkirk, OK; Ed survives of the home. She is also survived by two children, Michael Schultz and wife, Sandra of Joplin, MO and Lisa Sheppard and husband, Brad of Bella Vista, AR; four grandchildren, Vicki, Megan, Emma Grace, and Michael; two great grandchildren; one sister, Connie Tiemann and husband, Henry of Loma Linda, MO; one niece, Elle Swift; and one nephew, Josh Swift.

Funeral services were held at 10:00 am, Monday, April 12, 2021 at Wanda United Methodist Church, Stark City, MO. Pastor Rob Wood and Pastor Mark Landreth officiated. Cremains will be placed in a niche at the Missouri Veteran’s Cemetery in Springfield, MO at a later date. Contributions to honor Beni may be made to Wanda United Methodist Church, c/o Clark Funeral Home, PO Box 26, Granby, MO 64844.

Online condolences may be posted at www.clarkfuneralhomes.com

Services are under the direction of Clark Funeral Home, Granby, MO.

Published on April 09, 2021