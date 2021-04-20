Sally Ann Beck

Obituary

Sally Ann Beck, 82, Joplin, MO entered into rest April 19, 2021 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born March 4, 1939 in Joplin, the oldest daughter of three siblings born to Charles and Pauline (Miller) Wells. Sally graduated from Joplin High School, class of 1957 and later from Joplin Junior College. She loved music and taught piano; she was active in the Rainbows organization. Sally worked for Dr. Rauch as a dental assistant; she later was co-owner and operator of Beck Floral in Neosho, along with her husband, until their retirement in 2004. Sally and Elmer Beck were married September 3, 1961 at First Community Church of Joplin, where she served as youth director. She was a member of First Christian Church, Neosho. Sally loved her family and grandchildren. She never met a stranger and could light up a room and make everyone laugh. She always had a smile on her face, and loved to play piano and entertain guests. Sally is survived by her husband, Elmer; son, Robert (Rob) Beck and wife, Margie; two granddaughters, Indgo (Indy) and Ivy; two great-granddaughters; and one great grandson; daughter, Vickie Routt and husband, Buddy; two granddaughters, Amber and MaKenzie; one grandson, Dakota; daughter, Laura Trower and husband, Mike; and two granddaughters, Brittney and Alyssa. Her parents and two sisters, Susan Smith and Sandra Wells, preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 am, Friday, April 23, 2021 at Clark Funeral Home Chapel of Memories, Neosho, MO. Andy Beck will officiate, assisted by Reverend Al Gritten. A time of visitation will precede services on Friday beginning at 9:00 am. Interment will take place at Ozark Memorial Park Cemetery, Joplin, MO. Contributions to honor Sally may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, c/o Clark Funeral Home, PO Box 66; Neosho, MO 64850.

Published on April 20, 2021