Leona Mae Daugherty

Obituary

Leona Mae Daugherty, 85, Neosho, MO passed away April 21, 2021 after a month long illness. She was born October 5, 1935 in Granby, MO to Gertrude Maude (Hilton) and Everett Taylor Harris. Leona was a lifelong area resident and previous co-owner of Nifty Café of Neosho. She then worked at Mr. Swiss and Mayer’s Chalet before working at Walmart, where she retired as a department manager in December 2019. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. Leona married Raymond Leon Daugherty on September 4, 1954 in Neosho; he passed away May 4, 2013. She is survived by two children, Rayma Lee Hinz and husband, Kyle and Richard Leon Daugherty and wife, Kim, all of Neosho; seven grandchildren, Brian Daugherty, Karen Daugherty, Brandon Casey and wife, Kati, Josh Casey and fiancée, Toni West, Kyla Hinz and fiancé, Cole Thogmartin, Layne Hinz, and Caleb Hinz; eight great grandchildren, Makayla Bailey and husband, Mason, Taryn Casey, Blake Casey, Brayden Casey, Riley Casey, Jaci Lynn, Dakota Grice, and Tanner Tyler Heath Casey; and two great-great grandchildren, Kailia Bailey and Tucker Bailey. In addition to her husband, Leona was preceded in death by one grandson, Tyler Casey.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Oakwood Cemetery, with Pastor Steve Gillmore officiating. Visitation will be Monday from 5:00 pm until 6:30 pm at Clark Funeral Home, Neosho. Contributions to honor Leona may be made to Faithful Friends Animal Advocates, c/o Clark Funeral Home, PO Box 66; Neosho, MO 64850.

Published on April 23, 2021