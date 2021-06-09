Margaret Marie (Morris) Coulter

Margaret Marie (Morris) Coulter was born at home near Loveland, Oklahoma on December 8, 1928 to Earl Leslie and Myrtle Marie (Moore) Morris. She passed November 18, 2020 in Neosho, Missouri.

Margaret attended school in Diamond, Missouri. She attended Joplin Junior College, where she met Theodore Francis Coulter. Following college, she taught school. She married Theodore Coulter on January 20, 1946. They owned Coulter Feed and Supply in Diamond, Missouri. Retiring around 1975, they started volunteering wherever they found the need. This ended up going in many directions. The Neosho Exchange Club honored them with the “Book of Golden Deeds” in 2006. They were active members of First Christian Church in Neosho.

Margaret was proceeded in death by her husband and parents, sisters: Pauline Mullins, Ruth Jean Salsman, Helen Marybelle Morris and brother, Earl Leslie Morris. She is survived by a sister, Frances Ann Boyd and husband Charles L. Boyd, along with many nephews, nieces, great nephews, great nieces and a host of wonderful friends.

Margaret will be honored June 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at First Christian Church

1314 Oak Ridge Drive, Neosho, Missouri.