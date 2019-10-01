The Good Old Boys letter to the editor on April 13 helped our May meeting. We jumped from 15 members in April to 27 in May. So by the words of Old Bill Clark, the Good Old Boys, once considered "dead," are alive and well and looking forward to another year of eating fat food in the back room at the Midway Truck Stop on the first Monday of every month between October and May. Our next meeting is coming up soon on Monday. We begin getting together between 5:30 and 6 p.m. to visit and eat at 6:30 p.m. For the October meeting, we are having a catfish dinner with plenty of other good stuff to go with it.

Bad weather, aging members and nighttime travel have taken their toll. It seemed in March and April that this venerable old club had met for the final time, but with the good help from the Tribune newspaper and some longtime members helping on the phone, the May meeting was like old times with 27 good old boys showing up.

We'll tell a few stories and have some great programs. In May, Bill Clark gave a great program on the history of Rocheport. For the meeting Monday, our program will feature Hank Waters on the history of the Waters' family with the Columbia Daily Tribune newspaper.

Due to the recent loss of two local members, Virgil Gardner and Robert Eugene Grant, our club has lost a lot of Boone County history.

Thanks to Bill Clark, Larry Pauley, Terry Pauley, Rick Russell and Melvin Sapp, chairman of the Board of Good Old Boys, for all their help. We are looking forward to another good turnout of Good Old Boys on Monday.

Thanks,

Melvin Sapp, Wayne Powell, Bill Clark, Rick Russell, Larry Pauley and Terry Pauley

Columbia