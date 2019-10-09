I would like to thank fourth grader Emma Winter and her friends for their inspirational call to consciousness about the climate situation. Although I am in my 70s, and my children and grandchildren have a much greater stake in the future than I, it is incumbent upon me to lend a voice about the consequences of climate change.

Already, they have been told that the air they will be breathing will be fouler. Already, they have been told the water they will be utilizing will be more toxic. This administration shrugged its shoulders at the fires ravaging the worlds largest tropical rain forest. In response, they proposed cutting down the worlds largest temperate rain forest.

I know people like to get their news and opinions from media outlets they prefer, but demand the truth. Being on the skeptical side of this particular issue will only delay the amelioration of its devastating consequences. Factor in greed when pondering the issue, because if not enough is done, the humanitarian crisis we are experiencing at our southern border will seem like a picnic compared with what will come.

If truly, as is said, “and the children shall lead them”, I for one will be by their side.

Robert Miller

Hartsburg