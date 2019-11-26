I recently sat on the edge of the sofa in my late grandmother’s living room, surrounded by items pulled from her hope chest - hand-tatted lace doilies, floral-embroidered pillow cases, antique linen tablecloths, a fur stole and my grandfather’s World War II Navy uniform. I tried to decide which family heirlooms were worth keeping.



My sister and I have been emptying out the family home in San Clemente, California, where our father lived and our grandparents before him. Cleaning out 50 years of stuff has turned into a herculean task. As I went through the chest, the smell of mothballs was pungent, reminding me of what the entire house used to smell like, years ago, when I was a child. Even my grandmother’s care packages sent to us cross country as kids, filled with plastic foam popcorn and random newspaper clippings, smelled of mothballs.



I started to try on the mink stole, which still had feet and a couple of heads attached, and then thought better of it. Instead, I opened a scrapbook of photos from the 1940s and 1950s. There were snapshots of my grandmother standing in front of fruit trees in her mother’s backyard. In one, she’s posing, pin-up style, in a two-piece bathing suit. In another stood my slim, 20-something grandmother is wearing a full-length, white-belted dress and pin-curls.



As the album progressed, so did my grandmother’s life. There were wedding photos of my grandparents along with a priest and two close friends, standing in the same yard. It was 1946, and their post-war wedding was small. In another photo, my grandmother stood on the front stoop of her mother’s Pennsylvania home, wearing a paper party hat, holding my uncle on his first birthday. Another snapshot showed my grandmother, her head wrapped in a scarf, holding my infant father in her lap. She’s looking down at my dad, and I can only think of similar photos I have with my own children.



I didn’t know my grandmother well, and what I do know of her comes mostly from stories I’ve heard from other people. She was headstrong and determined, someone who did what she wanted once she set her mind to it - something that my husband would say must be genetic.



Because we lived in Alabama, and she was in California, we saw each other only a handful of times when I was growing up. My grandmother, who we call Bubby, was someone we talked to on the phone, someone who sent us handmade dolls or other trinkets, but someone we barely knew. It’s something that I now regret.



I was lucky to have her for 37 years - she died in January at age 96. But for my entire adult life, she was a quiet woman affected by dementia. She knew we loved her, because we always told her when we talked. But in recent years, I’m not quite sure she knew who we actually were.



I wish I knew more about who she was.



I boxed up her crystal and sorted through her china last week, then sold off her stamp collection and furniture in a yard sale. As I thumbed through that photo album, I got a glimpse of who she must have been.



I found a photo of Bubby, my dad and my uncle, standing on the beach in Malibu, California - all three are deceased now. But in the photo, the boys were only 3- and 4-years-old, and the three looked off toward the waves, their faces not visible. It was the first time they saw the Pacific Ocean - a couple years later, they moved from Pennsylvania to California for good. My grandmother spent the majority of her adult life by that coast, going on daily walks with my dad to the beach, even into her 90’s.



How I wonder what was going through her head the moment that picture was taken, how I wish I could talk to her, as one mom of young children to another. How I wish I knew what she was like, before she lived her long life.



How I wonder, maybe, if she was a little like me.

Lydia Seabol Avant writes The Mom Stop for The Tuscaloosa News in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Reach her at lydia.seabolavant@tuscaloosanews.com.