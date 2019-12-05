Mayor Brian Treece apparently believes that his duties as a public servant don’t include communicating with the public.

On Monday night, when a Tribune reporter asked him after the Columbia City Council meeting to comment on an ethics complaint filed by attorney Dan Viets, Treece replied that he doesn’t speak to the Tribune.

It seems we’ve been mean.

We aren’t willing to report unquestioningly that everything good in Columbia is his responsibility and ignore anything that indicates he might not be able to stroll across a swimming pool.

That’s not to say that Treece doesn’t possess several leadership qualities that are admirable.

When tensions between the council and City Manager Mike Mathis became overly strained, the council under Treece’s leadership finessed his ouster.

And when police Chief Ken Burton’s ouster could have led to a lengthy trial-like atmosphere in the council chambers, then-interim City Manager John Glascock, with the council’s full backing, engineered his removal.

But life with Treece is always a transaction. He’s looking for something from you for something from him. And that includes reporting on him, it seems.

It’s something he’s learned to do in his job, which is lobbying lawmakers. Most legislation is not ideological. Instead, it deals with how some business is regulated, how some law is enforced or how much money is available for a pet project. The natural course of such legislation is to trade things, like when bills are combined to make sure everybody has a slice of something in exchange for their vote.

The latest mean thing we did was to report on Viets’ complaint.

One part of it is rather technical. Viets shows from Treece’s own filings with the Missouri Ethics Commission that the mayor failed to update his campaign committee organization before raising money for his next election in 2022. A violation, yes, but not one that has ever disqualified a candidate from continuing their campaign.

The other is more fundamental. As a registered lobbyist, since August 2016 Treece has been barred from having a campaign committee. It doesn’t mean he can’t be a candidate or serve as mayor. It just means he can’t raise or spend any substantial amounts of money to run without breaking the law.

Since the law was passed, Treece has raised $146,035.

There are probably constitutional issues that could be raised over the law. But ignoring it — and breaking it, as Treece seemed to be doing as recently as this week — isn’t the right response.

And ignoring the media also isn’t the right response. He forgets that most of the Tribune’s readers are his constituents, who presumably are interested in hearing what he has to say. His silence is deafening.

We called three times and sent two text messages over about eight hours the day we broke the story about Viets’ complaint. The Missourian also called Treece and his campaign treasurer, to no avail. When we received no response, we told our reporter covering the council to ask Treece about it to his face.

That’s when he said he won’t speak to us at all.

Bless his heart.

It doesn’t mean we won’t keep asking about — and reporting on — what Treece does, good or bad.