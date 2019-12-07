Michael Bloomberg kicked off his campaign for the White House by saying he’s running “to defeat Donald Trump and rebuild America.” Then, in one of his first official acts as a candidate, he proceeded to give the president license to lob another damaging potshot at a core American value: a free press.

Trump’s decision to ban Bloomberg News Service reporters from campaign events is the nightmare scenario I was trying to avoid when, almost four years ago, I fired a warning shot of my own, quitting my job as a politics editor for the former New York City mayor’s eponymous media company.

It was a few days before the 2016 Iowa caucuses. Over a weekend, while I was trying to direct reporters chasing the zillion candidates running for the nation’s top office, Bloomberg made it clear, in an obviously directed leak to The New York Times, that he was thinking about making it a zillion and one.

After a long career in newsrooms, my response was Pavlovian: When the boss makes news, you cover him the same way you cover everybody else. I wanted to give Bloomberg’s trial balloon the same kind of aggressive examination we provided for Joe Biden’s maybe-I-will, maybe-I-won’t act of several months before.

Alas the boss didn’t see it that way. “We don’t cover ourselves,” I was told.

Huh?

Does the Washington Post not cover Amazon because the guy who founded it owns the paper? Does the Wall Street Journal turn a blind eye to the business interests of its publisher? Did Philadelphia newspaper reporters hush it up when one of the most prominent members of their ranks was caught up in a child molestation scandal?

No, no and emphatically no. (For those of you who are reading the ink-on-paper version of this column, check out the online version for hyperlinks to the stories that back me up.)

Yet, having had four years to consider the public relations black eye they got the first time this issue came around, the best the leaders of Bloomberg, the news service, could come up with when Bloomberg, the man, decided to make another bid for the White House was a slightly more expansive version of the same old policy.

According to a memo from Bloomberg Editor in Chief John Mickelthwait, the 2020 version amounts to this: Bloomberg’s reporters won’t be allowed to investigate everyone else in the Democratic field the same way they won’t be allowed to investigate Bloomberg.

But oh, that guy they say they all want to beat? That’s a different story.

The reaction from the president’s campaign was all too predictable and — though appalling to those of us who advocate for press freedom — pretty hard to argue against logically. Because, you see, there’s this other value that’s core to both journalism and democracy: fairness.

Why a guy who has (God bless his heart) poured so many millions into hiring reporters and building a global news service out of scratch would make a move so calculated to undermine his investment is hard to fathom.

Maybe it’s because, as many wise philosophers have pointed out, you become what you hate most. Is it possible Bloomberg has been spending too much psychic energy focused on a certain self-regarding billionaire who thinks the rules that apply to everybody else shouldn’t apply to him?

Not wanting to get sucked into the vortex of negativity, let’s focus on the good news:

Since my former boss announced his White House run and his news service announced its moratorium on investigations of him and his Democratic rivals, my Twitter mentions have gone way up. I’ve been asked to give interviews with major news organizations and, hey, even to write a column.

I bring all of this up not because I think anyone cares where I land on the celebrity-meter but because of what is says about American values and mores.

News, as we like to tell our students at the Missouri School of Journalism, is what’s novel, surprising, outside the norm.

The fact that people are writing stories about Bloomberg’s muzzling of his reporters and asking people like me to comment on it tells readers, viewers and listeners something that’s very important to underscore in this cynical age: What Bloomberg did is not normal.

I have worked for many, many news organizations in the course of my journalism career. Every single one of them was run by someone who had a lot more access to money and power than yours truly. Only once did one of those bosses ever try to tell me how I should cover the news. That’s the time I quit.

For all his unquestioned business acumen, Bloomberg doesn’t understand how the journalism business works. Perhaps that’s not surprising because it’s not your normal kind of business.

Oh, yes, we have to pay the bills — an increasing challenge in a digital age when advertising dollars have been atomized.

But what motivates people who work in newsrooms is not money but stories. Our loyalty is not to the person who signs the paycheck but to you: our readers, our listeners and our viewers. Our biggest asset is not cash. It’s credibility. Our most valued capital is the human kind. And the returns that count most to us can’t be counted on a balance sheet. They’re measured in the relationships we create with the stories we write and the communities we help protect with the watchdog reporting we do.

What should motivate people who own news organizations is not the profits they pocket but the public interest they advance

For most of my career, I’m happy to say, that’s the way it has worked. Making sure that it continues to work that way will be a challenge. But calling out those who threaten our freedom of speech is a good start.

So, thank you, Mayor Bloomberg, for this opportunity. Now go off and do whatever it is billionaires do. And let the working press work.

Kathy Kiely, the Lee Hills Chair in Free Press Studies at the Missouri School of Journalism, is a former politics editor for Bloomberg News Service and congressional correspondent for Gannett’s USA TODAY.