On November 24, the New York Times Editorial Board published a well-reasoned explanation why Donald Trump is unfit to be president of the United States. The political scientists at the Times cited facts — verified by Trump’s own officials and elsewhere — demonstrating he has committed grievous crimes threatening our republic, in the belief often expressed by Mr. Trump and surrogates like his personal lawyer, Rudi Giuliani, that the president can do whatever he wants, when in fact our entire system lives or dies on the essential principle that the president will never put his own personal interests above that of the country.

To do otherwise is to conduct a monarchy, the very system of governance founding Americans risked life and property to replace with the grand experiment so sorely threatened today. To protect that experiment, a huge partisan battle is joined in our country today, only to be ignored if one believes it has no chance of success because the actions of our president are so egregious they are surely bound to fail, a conviction I, myself, have harbored for months.

But now I reluctantly conclude we are harboring an unaware, even unbelieving, president who does not have the basic understanding or intent to use the extraordinary powers of his office to preserve rather than damage the union.

I realize this expression of concern is not proof of Donald Trump’s ability to actually destroy the nation, but I worry he may gain enough following among our fellow citizens to threaten our future. We should continue to have faith in American voters to correct this evil in time, but it seems ever more appropriate to recognize how dire it is.

Based entirely on my perception of political likelihood, I have preferred Trump be defeated in his 2020 quest for re-election rather than rely on an interim impeachment process. An election defeat would be a more definitive end to the Trump era, after which we prayerfully would have had a serious enough taste of a mortally dangerous miscreant in high office to be wary of going down this road again.

Meanwhile, I can commend the treatise presented on May 24 by the editorialists at the New York Times for reminding us all how a president of the United States must behave if our cherished system of government is to function as designed.

