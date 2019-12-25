Few of us were prepared for the announcement by Doug Pugh — aka “Homeboy” in his biweekly Tribune columns — that his piece on the Sunday before Christmas would be his last, for at least a while.

He says he has been writing for 5,045 days, producing almost 350 Tribune columns, but now it’s time to go into hibernation, implying a possible intention to wake up one day and resume ordinary operations. No doubt many regular readers pray the reappearance of “Homeboy” may be in the offing.

Author Pugh graciously mentioned my wife Vicki and me in his goodbye column, along with Tribune managing editor Jim Robertson as Tribune principals who gave him a chance, but our decision was easy after having seen Doug’s efforts. An early and consistent theme was outrageous fun poked at his parents, our friends Connie and Bob Pugh. Vicki and I never ceased to wonder at how well Doug’s parents took this jibing. Maybe it was because Doug, himself, often was a co-perpetrator. Surely Doug’s writing skill helped.

Doug had early journalism ambitions and actually went to journalism school before law school. In a real sense the familial references indicate a tight rather than contentious group. I’ve seen Father P react like a mad Papa bear to Homeboy critics. Who but a skillful intergenerational story-teller could describe the antics of his adventurous family with such internal immunity?

Average readers may not fully appreciate how hard it is to write a regular humor column. Being funny on schedule is one of the hardest performance demands known to humankind. Doug Pugh was one of the few in our stable over the years that could do it. Irene Haskins and Forrest Rose come to mind as others. I wish I could qualify.

Of course, time comes when one wants to escape the steady deadline demand. Maybe Homeboy will feel obliged to produce an occasional one-off piece. Maybe today’s Tribune editors will be moved to find space. I believe a goodly portion of readers would be pleased.

