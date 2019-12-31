Performance incentives are good … until they are not. The literature on work motivation has plenty of examples of well-meaning financial inducements that end up going off the rails with unanticipated outcomes. One 2016 study described how a Midwest industrial laundry plant unexpectantly experienced a decline in productivity when an incentive was introduced to reward employees who had no unexcused absences or tardiness.

The better performers were miffed that some coworkers, who were known slackers on every other dimension, were now getting bonuses. Also, the slackers themselves began calling in sick, for an excused absence, rather than be marked tardy. Corporate headquarters abruptly terminated the failed program after only 10 months.

Like factory workers, managers are also known to frequently “game the system,” leading an eminent management scholar to claim that executive bonuses “represent the most prominent form of legal corruption that has been undermining our large corporations.”

This brings me to the financial incentives provided in the contract for new MU football coach Eliah Drinkwitz and why Missouri is one of the 39 states in which the football coach (or sometimes the basketball coach) is the most highly paid state employee.

First, I must state that I have no ill will toward Coach Drinkwitz and I wish him a long and outstanding career with MU. No one can begrudge another for a self-interest in maximizing his financial rewards through shrewd contract negotiations followed by hard and honest work in fulfilling that contract. I salute his former achievements and am eager to see him flourish and be successful here.

Drinkwitz’s base salary will be $4 million per year plus the requisite perks (e.g., two cars, club memberships). That is 31% higher than the salary of outgoing Coach Odom, making Drinkwitz “one of the highest paid coaches in the country” after only one year of head coaching experience in the Sun Belt Conference. (Additionally, MU is required to pay Odom $2.85 million to buy out his recently renegotiated contract and $1.7 million to buy out Drinkwitz’s existing contract with Appalachian State.)

To provide some institutional context, Drinkwitz’s individual base salary is significantly greater than the entire payroll of the 44 professors in the MU English Department ($3.3M), greater than the payroll of the 42 professors of the Mathematics Department ($3.8M), and well over two times the payroll of the 19 professors in the History Department ($1.7M).

Faculty and coach compensation also diverge in the existence of a coach’s contractual performance incentives, typically not a negotiated item available to professors. On top of his annual base salary, Drinkwitz can receive an additional $850,000 in any year that the Tigers perform exceptionally well, including a $150,000 bonus for an SEC championship and $500,000 for a national championship.

If these performance incentives for great coaching are appropriate — and, indeed, they are certainly the college norm — why not provide disincentives for a debacle that can have enormous multiyear negative consequences? MU has bemoaned its NCAA sanctions because they are applied to current players and coaches who had absolutely nothing to do with the cheating that was acknowledged in 2016. The dishonest players and staff are long gone and the imposition of sanctions, according to Athletic Director Jim Sterk, is a “profound mistake that flies in the face of common sense and harms about 180 innocent student-athletes.” So why not go after the long-gone evildoers, rather than the innocents, and punish the real offenders wherever they may be?

President Obama’s Secretary of Education, Arne Duncan, advocated just such a response to bad behavior: “we would like to see ‘clawback’ provisions in new contracts that would enable institutions to recoup some salary and bonuses from coaches and ADs for rogue programs, even after coaches leave an institution.” Predictably, the vast majority of NCAA institutions want no part of such accountability that would seek redress from those who have escaped responsibility by simply moving on to other opportunities where their sins do not follow them. (The University of Memphis is one notable exception.) Although they also make the kind of “common sense” that Sterk says he wants, there are no clawback contingencies in Coach Drinkwitz’s contract terms.

When there is a strong financial upside to an outcome and no likely financial penalty for cutting corners to get there, it is certainly tempting to take the easier route. The lengthy history of known NCAA violations across institutions, which may be only the tip of the iceberg, suggests the extent of that corner cutting when enormous rewards for success exist but the only sanction for bad behavior is entering the revolving door of other coaching opportunities.

Although otherwise controversial, there is no debate about one consequence of performance incentives. They signal to the world what is most important to the institution, what is less important, and what is of no importance. And herein may be today’s most important lesson about MU. At a Faculty Council meeting last month, it was announced that Mizzou will provide an incentive award of $100,000 to any faculty member who wins a coveted Nobel Prize. (Sorry George Smith, the bonus is not retroactive.) Again, performance incentives are good. However, it also logically follows that, in MU’s thinking, the possible bonuses that may accrue to a head coach for becoming a national football champion are equivalent to the bonuses given to 8½ Nobel Prize winners. Given that the primary missions of the university are teaching and research, this ratio seems out of proportion.

In addition to everything else, Chancellor Cartwright recently announced that the academic side of the institution will loan the athletic department up to $9 million to make up for foregone postseason (e.g., bowl) revenue resulting from the NCAA sanctions for MU’s bad behavior. English, mathematics, history and all the other academic departments — and, of course, all tuition and fee-paying students and Missouri taxpayers — will bear these very real consequences.

Art Jago is professor emeritus of management, Trulaske College of Business, at the University of Missouri. He is a former chair of the Department of Management.