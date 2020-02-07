It is over. The Senate hearing on the articles of impeachment against the 45th president of the United States has concluded. The outcome was never in doubt. It was foreordained by the Majority Leader of the Senate in coordination with the president, as soon as the House of Representatives began its investigation and hearings into the unlawful conduct of the president. What the nation has observed over the past weeks did not constitute a trial, only a hearing.

As anyone who knows anything about what a trial in the United States is, can tell you it consists of more than opening statements and closing arguments. In order for a trial to take place there must be a presentation of evidence. Evidence comes from witnesses and documents duly admitted into the record. Judges routinely instruct juries that opening statements are not evidence. Neither are closing arguments evidence.

Therefore, what we observed in the Senate was not a trial. It would be a misstatement, indeed a falsehood, to say the president was acquitted. Since no trial took place, there was not, and could not be, an acquittal. What happened was that only two-thirds of the Senate voted against each of the two articles of impeachment. The president was denied the right to present evidence which would exonerate him on the charges presented in the articles of impeachment.

The Senate, as the jury, had not a scintilla of evidence upon which to render a verdict. Not one word of testimony from a witness, not a single word of a document to support either conviction or acquittal. Since the House managers were denied the right to present evidence, then the only result had to be the articles of impeachment had to be voted down. There was no evidence upon which a member of the jury could vote to convict. Any senator who based their vote on asserted “evidence,” could only be considering information outside of the record, since there was no evidence in the record.

Another thing that happened is that a precedent, a most unfortunate one, has been established. It is highly likely that when the next impeachment of a president occurs, the 2020 precedent will be employed to deny the American people a trial, and fundamental due process will be denied to the House managers, as well as, the president’s defenders.

All of this calls for an impeachment process to be established in law before our nation is faced with this again. Remember, all that the Constitution requires is “The Senate shall have the sole power to try all impeachments.” The Senate’s responsibility is to sit as the jury, not to follow procedures dictated by the defendant.

A new procedure for the impeachment trial of a president must be established and written into law. A procedure to ensure a fair trial, a trial conducted to ensure that relevant evidence, witnesses and documents, are presented to the jury. Such a procedure would simply follow the template for trials throughout the United States. The Chief Justice would preside and make all rulings. House managers and the president’s attorney would submit their list of witnesses to be called and documents to be introduced, subject to objections, ruled on by the Chief Justice. The federal rules of evidence would be applicable for the trial and any special rules which might be needed. Upon the close of each case and closing arguments, jury instructions would be given by the Chief Justice. Rules of procedure to govern the Senate deliberations would also need to be established. Those rules of procedure should require open sessions and the vote on the articles of impeachment to be in open session.

A special committee of attorneys and judges should be established by the American Bar Association to draft the legislation necessary to put such a system in place by congressional enactment. Although it is highly unlikely the current Congress, especially the Senate, would enact such legislation, that does not justify failing to make the attempt. It is always appropriate to attempt to do what is right. For the fundamental right of a fair process an actual due process trial, not just for the House in bringing articles of impeachment, but also for the president being charged, a procedure along the lines put forth is required.

The outlined procedure will not totally remove “politics” from the impeachment process. However, it will provide a more just system. A system significantly reducing, if not eliminating, the politics from the procedure of conducting the trial that is supposed to take place.

Tichenor is an attorney in Columbia.