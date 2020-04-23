On Tuesday, a group defied Gov. Mike Parson’s stay-at-home order by holding an in-person protest at the Capitol building, claiming their rights are being violated by this order. They are demanding the governor arbitrarily allow businesses to open and send people back to work, essentially saying that healthy people should go about their lives and only the vulnerable should shelter in place.

This opinion disregards the communicable nature of this disease and the danger of this situation.

A counter rally was held online Tuesday, with 200 participants. A recording can be viewed at bit.ly/covid-counter-protest.

None of us like this quarantine. It’s been disruptive and difficult. Surely, it is more difficult for some than others.

It’s certainly challenging to be home with small children, trying to foster their education and manage their restlessness. It’s very hard for people who are living paycheck to paycheck; now the paycheck is gone. It’s tough on small business owners with bills due. It’s tough on medical professionals who are literally risking their lives and their families’ lives to treat people with inadequate personal protective equipment. And, it’s tough on people who have cabin fever, anxiety from being at home too long.

But the difficulty in quarantining doesn’t justify reopening too soon. Reopening arbitrarily creates a real danger. This virus doesn’t care about your opinion, your rights or your cabin fever. This disease, this unseen enemy, needs to be dealt with in the reality of science, not minority opinion.

The reality is the public must be patient with the process, understanding that if we reopen too soon we likely have many more die in a second wave of infection and end up having to quarantine much longer.

The majority of the public does understand this — 80% of Americans polled support the shutdown measures and fear reopening too soon.

No doubt, this is a scary time around the world and right here in Columbia. This global pandemic has reached us and altered our lives in a way once unimaginable.

Personally, I’ve been isolating since mid-March, when I took my mother to the emergency room for coronavirus symptoms. Thankfully, she had Influenza A and was released after we sat with 15 masked people in the ER waiting room, several of whom had symptoms as well.

It happened to be March 17, the same day the first case was diagnosed in Boone County — that woman died of coronavirus the next day.

The Boone County Health Department responded quickly to the pandemic, issuing a stay-at-home order two weeks before the governor’s. Our residents dutifully isolated and transmission of the virus slowed significantly. Initially, we were on track to have had thousands of cases by now. Instead, we’ve had 97 cases, with only the one death.

Isolating works. We know that first hand. In Boone, we’ve done a good job as our numbers indicate. As a result, our hospitals are not overwhelmed.

In Missouri, as of Tuesday, there were more than 6,100 cases, with 208 confirmed dead. There are counties with much higher percentages of their populations infected.

The metropolitan areas of St. Louis and Kansas City have been struggling at a consistent rate and they have already extended their lockdowns to Mid-May. Several rural counties are experiencing high rates of infection. Moniteau is one, in which Burgers Smokehouse had several employees test positive, causing the plant to shut down. Saline jumped from 3 cases to 57 cases within two weeks. Perry and Scott are also struggling. If there aren’t many cases of coronavirus in a county it simply means it hasn’t been introduced there. Once it arrives, it spreads quickly, particularly if residents aren’t respecting the lockdown.

One particular problem with the disease spreading in rural communities is the lack of available health care. The Missouri state government didn’t expand Medicaid, which contributed to the closure of several rural hospitals, most recently in Cooper County. In Pettis, Bothwell Hospital recently furloughed employees.

On March 7, there were 130 cases of coronavirus in the U.S. Six weeks later, we have more than 855,000 reported with at least 42,000 dead. That’s how quickly it spreads.

This is a highly communicable disease with no physical contact required to transmit, meaning it can be passed by breathing the air that an infected person was breathing — up to three hours ago. These germs also live on surfaces for hours and can be picked up by another person who unwittingly touches an infected surface, then their own face. In addition to being easily transmitted, it’s very deadly compared to other viruses. The elderly have a death rate of 15%.

Being ill with the coronavirus is no walk in the park. It can be an incredibly uncomfortable virus that includes fever, chills, cognitive difficulty, difficulty breathing (likened to glass in the lungs), and body aches reportedly “bone crushing.” The least fortunate spend two weeks on a ventilator before they succumb and die.

It’s estimated that 25% of those infected never show symptoms. Never. They are just walking around spreading it unknowingly.

So the idea that those who are vulnerable can stay home and those that are healthy can go about their lives is untenable. Without testing, we don’t know who has it, who is spreading it by simply breathing, which is why we are all quarantining in the first place.

Widespread testing is critical. With enough testing we would understand who has the virus and reopening safely becomes possible. But the U.S. doesn’t have nearly enough tests available to understand who is infected.

To reopen safely, we can look to other countries that have successfully contained the virus. Singapore and South Korea implemented a five-point plan: social distancing, contact tracing, testing, isolation, treatment. When those are implemented simultaneously, the virus dies. It’s as simple as that.

I predict that if we implement contact tracing, there will be a minority voice declaring their privacy is violated. So let’s address this and the cry that the lockdown already violates rights.

When there is a pandemic your personal rights become secondary to the needs of the many. Don’t believe me? Review cases from the 1918 pandemic. No court has ruled in favor of an individual’s rights when the danger to many is great. Your constitutional rights are second to that of the public good.

One analogy is that your First Amendment rights don’t allow you to yell “fire” in a crowded building. Your right to assembly is second to potentially infecting others.

I think part of the problem is people think they are trapped at home, when really they are safe at home. And if nothing happens to people they know or their own family than all this was for nothing. But I would submit that if nothing happens, you should simply be grateful.

We are at a dangerous crossroads. We can take the path of caution and choose a little more inconvenience, or we can potentially create a second wave in which we have more death and disease and a protracted second period of quarantine. I hope the governor continues to listen to experts in this and creates a plan inspired by science and data. When we reopen we want to stay open.

So far, Gov. Parson has done what’s needed, extending the stay-at-home order through May 3. However, he has indicated that he is open to “feedback” on his reopening plan. If those who provide input are part of the minority, operating from cabin fever and opinions, they will create a dangerous problem for Missourians. Remember, the longer we wait, the safer we are. Reopening too soon is most surely to create more cases, more death and a protracted quarantine.

We can win this war against our unseen enemy. But, reopening because things are hard is irresponsible and dangerous. I hope that those who have the power to do so understand that our lives are in your hands.

Renee Hoagenson of Columbia is a small business owner and a former congressional candidate.