The Columbia Daily Tribune published on Sunday a heartbreaking list of some of the black men and women who, while not explicitly stated, and with the exception of Ahmaud Arbery, have been killed by police violence.

Whether the list is meant to specifically address police violence or more broadly those who have lost their lives due to systemic racism and injustice, there is a glaring omission — the names of any but one of the at least 165 transgender people who have also been killed by police and due to systemic racist, homophobic, and transphobic violence since 2013, when the federal government began collecting this data.

We don’t have to look far to find transgender people killed by police violence. This year, on May 27, Tony McDade, a black transgender man, was killed by police in Tallahassee, Florida. In 2017, Kiwi Herring, a black transgender woman, was killed by St. Louis police right here in Missouri.

We must remember that violence against transgender people does not just happen at the hands of police and a justice system that punishes rather than protects transgender lives. Systemic racism, anti-transgender bias, homophobia, and a lack of access to resources and opportunity have led directly to an epidemic of violence against transgender people. This violence disproportionately impacts black and brown transgender women, who experience murder, discrimination, homelessness, unemployment, food insecurity, incarceration, and lack of access to health care at much higher rates than any other group of people.

On May 3 of this year, Nina Pop, a black transgender woman, was murdered in Sikeston. Just last week, Brayla Stone, a black transgender girl only 17 years old, was killed in a transphobic hate crime in Sherwood, Arkansas. As often happens, media coverage perpetuated the system of violence by misgendering and misnaming Brayla in reporting her death. No arrests have been made in either case.

In solidarity and in honor of the powerful and worthy lives they always deserved to live, we say the names of the 17 known transgender people killed since Jan. 1, 2020 and we remember the countless murdered transgender people whose names and stories remain unknown to us.

Dustin Parker, 25, McAlester, Oklahoma

Neulisa "Alexa" Luciano Ruiz, 28, Toa Baja, Puerto Rico

Yampi Mendez Arocho, 19, Moca, Puerto Rico

Monika Diamond, 34, Charlotte, North Carolina

Lexi, 33, Harlem, New York

Johanna Metzger, 25, Baltimore, Maryland

Serena Angelique Velazquez Ramos, 32, Puerto Rico

Laya Pelaez Sanchez, 21, Puerto Rico

Penelope Diaz Ramirez, 31, Puerto Rico

Nina Pop, 28, Sikeston, Missouri

Helle Jae O’Regan, 20, San Antonio, Texas

Tony McDade, 38, Tallahassee, Florida

Dominique "Rem’mie" Fells, 27, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Riah Milton, 25, Liberty Township, Ohio

Jayne Thompson, 33, Mesa County, Colorado

Selena Reyes-Hernandez, 37, Chicago, Illinois

Brayla Stone, 17, Sherwood, Arkansas

In this moment of change and particularly at the end of Pride Month, a celebration earned by the tireless, generational work of transgender women of color, we must remember that none of us is free until all of us are free — no pride for some without liberation for all. We must do everything we can to elevate, center, and create space for the voices of transgender women of color, who are all too often cast aside, trampled over, and forgotten. These transgender lives, these beautiful and important and worthy black and brown lives matter and they are cherished and dearly missed by their families and friends.

Transgender people are human — we experience joy, pain, beauty, struggle, resilience, fear, and love; we have dreams and goals, visions for our lives. We want to grow old and be surrounded by our loved ones. We laugh and dance and cry and love and continue to fight for recognition of our humanity. It hurts when we are killed and it is further painful to see our names and lives forgotten as an oversight or purposefully omitted from recognition.

As we work to address police violence and dismantle racist systems, we must remember that Black Trans Lives Matter, too.

Cameron Lee is a board member of The Center Project, an advocacy group for mid-Missouri's LGBTQIA+ community.