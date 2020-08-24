Brian Kearney, Independence

To the editor:

The recent city council fireworks vote was reported in The Examiner last Wednesday. This is a quote from Mayor Weir as reported in the paper on the fireworks situation:

"It’s the most miserable couple of days." "I try to go out of town, because the calls just goes on and on and on." "We have people in our neighborhood that are sensitive to that, or have pets that are sensitive to that."

If one takes a look around our city at the issues – drugs, homeless, trash/blight, abandoned homes/businesses – one starts to question whether our mayor might be taking the same "out of town, out of sight, out of mind" approach on these very issues.