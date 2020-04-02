In these unprecedented times, the strength of a community depends on its people. It weathers the storm by staying connected, and by making sure that its members are safe and have what they need. Now more than ever, Columbia and the surrounding area needs local businesses that provide the goods and services that we depend on.

We want to do whatever we can to help businesses and customers alike navigate these difficult circumstances, and help our community members find the things they need. We have the resource to help do just that in a very unique way.

We have put together an interactive map of local businesses that will help you connect with your customers in a quick and efficient way to give them the information you want them to have - about changes in hours, special services like delivery, curbside pick up, or even virtual tours - whatever you need them to know.

It’s a simple process.

Businesses: Follow this link to our Google Form that will ask you for basic information (business name, phone number, address, website URL, etc.) and what information you want your customers to know right now. Your information will show up on the map below.

Community: Here, you can find updated hours and policies for the businesses you love, and how to support them.

Thank you for choosing to Support Local.