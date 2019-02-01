If one wants a story from Tuesday night’s Neosho and Carl Junction girls contest, one need only look at the one-sided third quarter.

The Carl Junction Lady Bulldogs led the host Lady Wildcats 27-12 at halftime and then entered the final stanza with a 51-16 lead and running clock for the rest of the Central Ozark Conference contest.

Carl Junction outscored Neosho 24-4 in that critical third quarter en route to a 58-25 victory — Neosho’s first points of the third came with 1 minute, 8 seconds left in the quarter on a Madison Flynn basket. Carl Junction rattled off the first 22 points of the quarter with a heavy, heavy dose of outstanding junior Katie Scott, who towered over every Neosho defender.

Scott provided 14 points in the third quarter and she fouled out Flynn only 15 seconds after the Neosho senior had scored the Lady Wildcats’ first two of the second half. Earlier in the third, Neosho’s Kristy Pace fouled out and her defensive task had been guarding Scott.

Neosho dropped to 6-12 overall and 0-3 COC. The Lady Wildcats’ conference defeats have all come by at least 23 points — Republic (55-32), Willard (61-28), and Carl Junction (58-25).

The bad news for the Lady Wildcats: Ozark came to Neosho on Thursday night. The Lady Tigers entered 12-5 overall and 3-0 COC, fresh off a 57-42 victory Monday that ended a nine-game winning streak for arch rival Nixa.

On Tuesday night against Carl Junction, sophomore guard Olivia Hixson led the way for the Lady Wildcats with 13 points. She hit a 3-point shot late in the second quarter, scored the final points in the third, and capitalized on the absence of Carl Junction’s starters for the rest of her points in the fourth.

Pace added four points, Flynn and Brylee King three each, and Maile Gindling two.

Scott netted a game-high 23 points and had nine rebounds, and she entered the contest averaging 25.4 points, 10 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 2.1 blocked shots per game.

Carl Junction dominated in every aspect of the game.