The Moberly Lady Greyhounds, despite having their two leading scorers foul out in the fourth quarter, came away with a 60-59 victory Wednesday evening over the Crowder Lady Roughriders at Bob Sneller Gymnasium.

Moberly scored the game’s last five points — Zahra Daniel split a pair of free throws with 2 minutes, 21 seconds remaining on a call first believed to be a player control foul against Daniel before it was changed by a second official to a controversial blocking foul against Crowder’s Bethaney Gilkey. The reversal was greeted by a chorus of boos from the Bob Sneller faithful. Shania Linburd then made a pair of free throws and Kaysie Newson provided the game’s final lead change on a steal-and-score.

Moberly committed a 30-second shot clock violation with 13.4 ticks remaining in regulation, thus giving Crowder a chance for the win.

Crowder seasonal leading scorer Elle Williams — 78th overall in NJCAA Division I in scoring at 15.1 points per game entering Wednesday — had a chance for the win, but she missed and Crowder failed to secure the rebound for a second-chance opportunity.

Crowder dropped to 9-13 overall and 2-2 Region 16. The Lady ‘Riders failed to reach three straight victories and they are back in action Saturday at home against Northern Oklahoma-Enid.

Crowder and Northern Oklahoma-Enid were scheduled to play each other back in December in the Roughrider Classic, but wintery weather forced the cancellation of their game, as well as Crowder’s game the following day against the Lyon JV. Crowder instead settled for playing a game against the Missouri Southern JV, a contest which Crowder won 75-55.

The Lady Jets, a Region 2 school, have been rocking and rolling since opening losses to New Mexico JC (87-48) and Western Texas (80-70) back in early November. Entering Thursday’s contest against Connors State, Northern Oklahoma-Enid had rattled off 17 straight victories, including a 63-58 victory Monday against nationally-ranked Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.

The Lady Jets live up to the fast pace associated with their name and average nearly 81 points, 42 rebounds, and 17 assists per contest. Four players average double figures in points, led by freshman Sarah Griswold’s 17.4 scoring average.

On Wednesday night against Moberly, Crowder sophomores Alex Vogt and Williams once again provided the majority of the scoring load with 22 and 17 points, respectively. That’s been the pattern of recent games, as Vogt reached 20 points for the third straight outing.

Maia Wright added eight points and she was the only player other than Vogt and Williams to smell double figures.

Kezia Holmes scored a team-high 20 points for Moberly before she fouled out with 8:09 remaining and Chatori Tyler, who hit four 3-point shots, added 15 points before she fouled out at 4:37.

Crowder took a 59-55 lead before not scoring the rest of regulation.

Crowder built a 30-24 halftime lead thanks to a 22-15 second quarter that found the Lady ‘Riders scoring most of those 22 points during 10-0 and 7-0 scoring runs.

Moberly outscored Crowder 36-29 after halftime. The Lady ‘Riders especially missed an opportunity in the third quarter, as Moberly began accumulating fouls. For that matter, Crowder fouled Moberly a lot in the third quarter and Crowder sophomore Aubrie Ayers became the first player to foul out with 1:15 remaining in the third.

Crowder dropped to 5-5 at home.

MOBERLY 60, CROWDER 59

Moberly 9 15 20 16 — 60

Crowder 8 22 15 14 — 59

MOBERLY (11-12, 3-3) — Kaysie Newson 5, Zahra Daniel 3, Rickeisha Sheard 3, Chatori Tyler 15, Shania Linburd 12, Kezia Holmes 20, Chrishey Wilkes 4.

CROWDER (9-13, 2-2) — Thathianna Sysavanh 0, Sydney Linny 0, Maegan Bandimere 6, Aubrie Ayers 0, Bethaney Gilkey 2, Maia Wright 8, Kourtney Shipley 4, Alex Vogt 22, Elle Williams 17.