SEDALIA — Neosho, Seneca, McDonald County, and Diamond youth wrestling teams competed Saturday and Sunday, respectively, in the 6U state tournament and the rookie state tournament at the Mathewson Exhibition Center at the Missouri State Fairgrounds.

NEOSHO

— Brody Mitchell (10U 70A) earned first, won a 7-5 sudden victory against Combative Sports’ Aidan McMurtry, won a 13-0 major against Chillicothe’s Jacob Clements, and pinned Titan Wrestling’s Chase Hinton in 4 minutes.

William Wennhold and Cale VanDorn finished first and second in the 10U 70B division. Wennhold won a 5-2 decision against Macon’s Avery Young and pinned Greater Heights’ Sam Miller in 2:50 and VanDorn in 50 seconds. Van Dorn pinned Willard’s Ezekiel Pruett in 14 seconds, Fort Osage’s Cooper Xayabouth-Jones in 43 seconds, and Southwest Twisters’ Andrew Tofflemire in 4:03.

Kaymen Rhone (12U 85A) placed first and pinned Odessa’s Emily Bischoff in 1:30, Columbia’s Alton Grotewiel in 1:15, and Thoroughbred Wrestling’s Jace Koester in 38 seconds.

Dylan Stephens (12U 85B) placed first and pinned Eagles Wrestling’s Kendra Littlejohn in 27 seconds, Kobra Kai’s Austin Stevick in 33 seconds, and Major Decision’s Christian Noble in 2:20.

Landon Stephens (14U 115) earned first and pinned Eagles Wrestling’s Alex Craig in 3:20, Smithville’s Tryce Bentsen in 59 seconds, and Hannibal’s Koen Rampage in 2:31.

Coleman Charlton (6U 55A) finished first, pinned Seneca’s Roper Callis in 47 seconds, won a 9-1 major against Columbia’s Emory Bormann, pinned McDonald County’s Hunter Lasch in 2:36, and won a 7-0 decision against Bolivar’s Case Ankram.

Lane Surratt (8U 45) finished second and pinned Hannibal’s Colton Reading and Team Hammer’s Spencer Macken in 23 seconds.

Sadee Leach (8U 100) placed second and won a 2-0 decision against Willard’s Luke Martin.

Austin Reiboldt (14U 135) finished second and pinned Excelsior Springs’ Wyatt Young in 50 seconds and Lebanon’s Bailey Joiner in 39 seconds.

Braxton Barrett (6U 46A) finished second, won a 15-13 decision against Hannibal’s Luke Smotherman and a 6-0 decision against Palmyra’s William Rhoads, and pinned Platte County’s Tate Hammond in 1:26.

Connor Reiboldt (10U 65B) finished third, pinned Minnetonka’s Ronnie Reynolds in 20 seconds in the quarters and Grain Valley’s Luke White in 1:14 in the third place match, and won a 15-12 decision against Centralia’s Miles Stevens in the consolation semis.

SENECA

— Kash Cummings (6U 55B) placed first and pinned Boonville’s Weston Brady in 47 seconds, Southern Boone’s Rigen Kahler in 41 seconds, Lexington’s Jase Adkins in 1:00, and Columbia’s Shoshana Trachtenberg in 1:14.

McDONALD COUNTY

— Finnley O’Brien (6U 55C) earned first and pinned Sedalia’s Tyler Shelledy, Holden’s Ryder White in 2:16, Spartan Wrestling’s Brick Standridge in 37 seconds, and Trenton’s Kynsen Bain in 1:17.

Adam Bogart (10U 75A) finished second, pinned Higginsville’s Carson Bedell in 2:50, and won a 9-8 decision against St. Joseph’s Keaton Brown and a 17-15 decision against Carl Junction’s Aiden Carlson.

Alyssa Jackson (10U 100), Tanner Burton (12U 60-70), and Triston Burton (14U 90) each finished second.

David Bartholomew (14U 130) finished third and pinned Greater Heights’ Nikolas Morales in 1:04, Cameron’s Benton Barton in 1:56, and Osage’s Colten Sullivan in 2:05.

Hunter Lasch (6U 55A) placed third, pinned Branson’s Brentley Brack in 35 seconds, won a 2-1 decision against Southern Boone’s Gunter Carson, won a 4-0 decision against West Plains’ Layne Hayes, and pinned Fort Osage’s Michael Ambrusko in 56 seconds.