The Crowder Lady Roughriders ended the 18-game winning streak of the No. 23-ranked Northern Oklahoma-Enid Lady Jets with a 85-75 victory Saturday afternoon at Bob Sneller Gymnasium.

Crowder outscored Northern Oklahoma-Enid 51-25 in the odd-numbered quarters, 23-13 in the first and 28-12 in the third.

Carl Junction native and Crowder sophomore Alex Vogt delivered a game-high and career-high 30 points and continued her recent ascent. Vogt has reached 20 points four straight games and she’s been in double-digit points eight of the first 10 games of the new year. After her recent tear, Vogt ranks second on the Lady ‘Riders in scoring average at 13.1.

Vogt recorded a double-double Saturday with 10 rebounds alongside her point production that she achieved on 12 of 20 shooting from the floor and 5-8 from the stripe. Her totals included four assists, two steals, and two blocked shots.

Maegan Bandimere finished with 12 points, four rebounds, one assist, and one block. Aubrie Ayers tallied eight points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals, and three blocks before fouling out. Kourtney Shipley added six points, two rebounds, and seven assists. Seasonal leader Elle Williams rounded out the starters’ efforts with six points, four rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

Coming off the bench, Bethaney Gilkey nearly provided the Lady ‘Riders with a second double-double performance, just missing by a single rebound. Gilkey had 11 points to go with her nine boards.

Former Neosho High standout and Crowder sophomore Sydney Linny produced three points, five rebounds, and one block during 13 minutes of court time.

The Lady Jets used only six players and played without starters Jacie Engler, Monique Tramble, and Kaylee Hurst.

Sophomore wing Kinsey Neiderer led the Lady Jets with 24 points behind seven 3-point shots, while Sarah Griswold added 19 points, Addi Meeker 13, and Kori Williams 12.

Northern Oklahoma-Enid hit 13 3-point shots on the day and the Lady Jets outscored Crowder 50-34 in the even-numbered quarters, 28-20 in the second and 22-14 in the fourth.

Crowder, 10-13 overall, returns to action Wednesday night on the road against National Park College. The Lady ‘Riders opened their season with a 71-64 victory against National Park in the Lady Pioneer Classic hosted by North Arkansas.

In that earlier victory, Linny paced four Crowder players in double figures with 14 points and Williams added 13, Maia Wright 11, and Bandimere 10. The Lady ‘Riders corralled 53 rebounds, including 15 off the offensive glass.

Faith Bratton led National Park (Hot Springs, Arkansas) with 22 points. She averages over 17 points this season.

CROWDER 85, NORTHERN OKLAHOMA-ENID 75

Northern Okla.-Enid 13 28 12 22 — 75

Crowder 23 20 28 14 — 85

NORTHERN OKLAHOMA-ENID (18-3) — Macie Pierce 4, Addi Meeker 13, Hayden Freeman 3, Kori Williams 12, Kinsey Neiderer 24, Sarah Griswold 19.

CROWDER (10-13) — Tricia Wattman 0, Thathianna Sysavanh 5, Ashley Reichert 4, Sydney Linny 3, Maegan Bandimere 12, Aubrie Ayers 8, Bethaney Gilkey 11, Kourtney Shipley 6, Alex Vogt 30, Elle Williams 6.

3-point goals: Northern Oklahoma-Enid 13 (Niederer 7, Williams 4, Pierce, Freeman), Crowder 6 (Bandimere 2, Shipley 2, Linny, Vogt).