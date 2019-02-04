The No. 9-ranked Crowder Roughriders opened up their 2019 season with a 13-3 victory Saturday over the Labette Cardinals at Roughrider Field.

Crowder sophomore pitcher and Dallas Baptist signee Ross Carver established a strong tone on the mound, earning the victory with four scoreless innings and 10 strikeouts and one walk. Carver struck out two in the first, one in the second, and the rest in the third and fourth.

Crowder pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts and two walks, while Labette’s arms combined for five strikeouts and 12 walks.

Offensively, Crowder pushed across five runs in the first, three in the third, one in the sixth, three in the seventh, and one in the eighth to close out the contest.

In his Crowder debut, Cameron Tissue hit a leadoff double, catcher Jack Stroth knocked a two-run home run in the third, and Freilin Cabrera connected on the game-ending double in the eighth.

Slugging first baseman Colten Nix led the Crowder sticks with three hits, the trio of Cabrera, Stroth, and Rod Criss each had two, and Tissue, Michael Chrisman, Cameron McClure, and Jorden Hussein each had one.

Stroth drove in three runs, Chrisman and McClure each had two RBI, and Cabrera, Nix, Cherry, and Criss each drove in a run. Nix scored three runs, the quartet of Cabrera, Chrisman, Cherry, and Hussein each had two runs scored, and Sam Chaput and Stroth each crossed home plate once. Chaput and Hussein both earned their way on base three times via the walk, thus combining for half of Crowder’s 12 walks against Cardinals pitching.

Hussein swiped three bases for one-third of Crowder’s nine steals in the opener.

Crowder and Labette play their return match Thursday, a single nine-inning contest from Marvel Park in Parsons (Kansas). First pitch at 2 p.m.

CROWDER 13, LABETTE 3 (8 innings)

Labette 000 003 00 — 3 6 2

Crowder 503 001 31 — 13 13 1

Cade Crutchfield, Kaden Alexander (1), Nathan Chase (4), Jesse Bolt (6), Adam Rodriguez (7), Creighton Silvain (8) and Drew White. Ross Carver, Graham Brunner (5), Andrew Bradshaw (6), Colten Weber (8) and Jack Stroth. WP: Carver. LP: Crutchfield. E: Zach Bess, Rustan Postier; Brunner. HR: Stroth. 2B: Drew White, Postier; Cameron Tissue, Rod Criss, Freilin Cabrera. SB: Jorden Hussein 3, Stroth, Colten Nix, Tissue, Criss, Cabrera, Michael Chrisman. HBP: Noah Edwards, Justin Perez; Criss. LOB: Labette 8, Crowder 13.