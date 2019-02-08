HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Crowder Lady Roughriders, fresh off a victory over nationally-ranked Northern Oklahoma-Enid, came away with a 71-60 victory Wednesday over National Park College.

In the victory over Northern Oklahoma-Enid, it was sophomore Alex Vogt who produced a career high in points.

Just a few days later, it was fellow sophomore Maegan Bandimere who had a special night.

Bandimere came through with a career-high 32 points on 10 for 21 shooting from the field, 6-14 from 3-point range, and 6-6 from the line.

Bandimere added 11 rebounds for a double-double and her floor game included five assists and four blocked shots.

Vogt added 13 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and three steals. Maia Wright had six points, 13 rebounds, four assists, and four steals. Aubrie Ayers added eight points and six rebounds. Ashley Reichert and Bethaney Gilkey each produced four points off the bench.

Summer Godwin’s 25 points for National Park proved to be not enough on Wednesday.

The Lady ‘Riders have won four of their last five games and their one loss during this stretch was a 60-59 loss at home to Moberly.

Crowder, 11-13 overall and 2-2 Region 16, welcomes regional foe Mineral Area to Bob Sneller Gymnasium on Saturday.

Mineral Area stands at second in Region 16 at 4-1 and the Lady Cardinals are 17-5 overall with five straight victories since a 59-56 loss January 9 to Iowa Western. They have won each of those five games by at least 17 points: 74-57 against Jefferson, 74-46 against Moberly, 65-47 against St. Louis, 76-48 against State Fair, and 73-44 against Moberly.

Mineral Area’s only loss in Region 16 play came against nationally-ranked Three Rivers (74-67) and the Lady Raiders are 20-3 overall and 7-0 Region 16.

Crowder stands at fourth in Region 16, just one game behind Moberly and two behind Mineral Area.

Saturday would be a great time for the Lady ‘Riders to continue playing their best basketball.